ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ArQule from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ArQule from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

ARQL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. 1,080,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.54 and a quick ratio of 6.45. ArQule has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 2.22.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. ArQule had a negative net margin of 349.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ArQule will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ran Nussbaum purchased 307,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $2,999,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ArQule in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ArQule in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ArQule in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ArQule by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in ArQule by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

