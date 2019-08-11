Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.56

Applied Graphene Materials PLC (LON:AGM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and traded as low as $25.00. Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 65,189 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.53. The company has a market cap of $13.10 million and a P/E ratio of -3.90.

About Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

