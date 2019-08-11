Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley raised Appian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised Appian from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.10 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.59.

APPN traded up $8.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.10. Appian has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 76.23% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $73,754.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $510,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,835 shares of company stock valued at $6,673,884 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 97.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 50.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 83.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

