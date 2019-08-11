Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.55–0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.5-262.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.93 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.16–0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $8.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. 2,622,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.40. Appian has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 76.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Appian from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Sunday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.59.

In other news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $73,754.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $510,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 16,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $610,864.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,835 shares of company stock worth $6,673,884. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.