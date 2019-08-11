AppCoins 24 Hour Volume Hits $137,441.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, HitBTC and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $137,441.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00261731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.01268850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020891 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00095468 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000432 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BiteBTC, Binance, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

