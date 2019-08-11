Apollon (XAP) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Apollon has a total market cap of $84,667.00 and $2.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollon has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon alerts:

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.