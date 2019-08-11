ANON (ANON) Trading Down 27.7% Over Last Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. ANON has a market capitalization of $296,073.00 and $205.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ANON has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00261585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.01251729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00093989 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.