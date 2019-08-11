Analyzing PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) & The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBSI)

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) and The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of PCSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of The First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of PCSB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of The First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PCSB Financial and The First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCSB Financial $56.55 million 6.03 $6.60 million N/A N/A The First Bancshares $16.13 million 2.31 $2.98 million N/A N/A

PCSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

PCSB Financial has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First Bancshares has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PCSB Financial and The First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCSB Financial 14.71% 2.88% 0.54% The First Bancshares 19.38% N/A N/A

Dividends

PCSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. The First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PCSB Financial and The First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCSB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 The First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PCSB Financial beats The First Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It provides its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, including one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, and home equity loans, as well as non-real estate loans, such as commercial business, agricultural business, and consumer loans; debit cards; safety deposit boxes; and online banking services, as well as invests in mortgage-back securities, government and agency securities, and other assets. The company serves customers through its home office and nine full service branches. First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain Grove, Missouri.

