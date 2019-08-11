Analyzing Hudson Global (HSON) & Its Competitors

Hudson Global (NASDAQ: HSON) is one of 23 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hudson Global to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hudson Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Global Competitors 200 587 734 35 2.39

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 25.11%. Given Hudson Global’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudson Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $66.93 million $7.87 million -7.81 Hudson Global Competitors $4.95 billion $129.36 million 17.05

Hudson Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Global. Hudson Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Global has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Global’s peers have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global -7.11% -10.45% -7.96% Hudson Global Competitors 2.19% 23.44% 6.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Hudson Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hudson Global peers beat Hudson Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

