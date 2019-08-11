Analysts Set Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) Price Target at $5.42

Shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

TTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $488,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tile Shop by 17.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,668,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 252,407 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tile Shop by 23.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tile Shop by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 132,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tile Shop by 15.9% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 771,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 466,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Tile Shop has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

