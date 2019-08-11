Analysts Set One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target at $4.50

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

STKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut One Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet cut One Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised One Group Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get One Group Hospitality alerts:

One Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 58,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,380. One Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that One Group Hospitality will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.