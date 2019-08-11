Analysts Set Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) PT at $134.33

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $429,185.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.83 per share, with a total value of $261,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,004 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,926. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 373.9% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.65. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $100.62 and a 12-month high of $144.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.