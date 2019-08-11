Analysts Set Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) PT at $134.30

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.14.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $135.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,797. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $145.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,529 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 19,589.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,085,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,506,000 after buying an additional 1,079,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,910,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,192,000 after buying an additional 703,219 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Dollar General by 35.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,893,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,873,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Dollar General by 16.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,389,000 after buying an additional 414,388 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

