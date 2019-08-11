Analysts Set Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Target Price at $38.75

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARO. BidaskClub upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $39.00 price objective on Carolina Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of CARO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. 90,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,237. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73. Carolina Financial has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carolina Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

In other news, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $40,984.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $826,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $76,592.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 584.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 62,642.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

