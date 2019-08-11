Analysts Set Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Target Price at $19.50

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avaya by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Avaya by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 43,818 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Avaya by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 470,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVYA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.15. 1,035,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,856. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.47 million. Avaya had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avaya will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

