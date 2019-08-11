Analysts Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.02.

In related news, CFO William J. Fair purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $214,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,340.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay A. Snowden purchased 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $212,171.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,487.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,875 shares of company stock worth $957,511 over the last three months. 8.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,228,000 after purchasing an additional 547,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,350,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 23.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,329,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after acquiring an additional 250,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 313,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 157,089 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. 1,024,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,382. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $35.36.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

