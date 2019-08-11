Analysts Expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Analysts expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.28. Coherus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 141.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.05 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRS. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

CHRS stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. 1,166,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,569. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 3.10.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy sold 257,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $5,335,330.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,176,724 shares of company stock valued at $25,365,332. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 94,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 75,928 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,382,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after acquiring an additional 555,972 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

