Analysts Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20).

NASDAQ:CTXR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,521. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

