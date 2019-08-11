Analysts Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $458.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to post $458.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $466.76 million and the lowest is $448.10 million. Express reported sales of $493.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Express had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $451.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Express from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Express by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 3,050,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,095 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Express by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,364 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Express by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Express by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,022 shares during the last quarter.

EXPR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. 1,390,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,394. Express has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $147.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.50.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

