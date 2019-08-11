Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Post $2.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to post $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.53. Allegiant Travel posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $13.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.26 to $18.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $1,596,976.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,910,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,200,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $258,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 44,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 49.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

ALGT traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $146.15. 106,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.48. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $98.18 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

