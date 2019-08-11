Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Amtech Systems updated its Q4 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ASYS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 91,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.79. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 715,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 111,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.