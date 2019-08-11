Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34), Morningstar.com reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.41% and a negative return on equity of 75.02%. The company had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 107.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. 2,100,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,287. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,948.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $779,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

