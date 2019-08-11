Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

DOX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 625,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,041. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $67.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amdocs by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,511,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,511,000 after acquiring an additional 40,673 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,241,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

