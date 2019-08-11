Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.41. 371,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,375. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. Amc Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 127.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 27,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $1,487,139.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,314.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $273,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $856,776.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

