AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $12.01

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.01. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 91,189 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69 and a beta of 0.85.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak purchased 160,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $438,326.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

