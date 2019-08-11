Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka (A Orjiako Sells 3,500,000 Shares of Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC (LON:SEPL) Stock

Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC (LON:SEPL) insider Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka (A Orjiako sold 3,500,000 shares of Seplat Petroleum Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £3,990,000 ($5,213,641.71).

Shares of SEPL stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.66. Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, an oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

