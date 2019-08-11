AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62), Morningstar.com reports. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. AMAG Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,355. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

In other news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp bought 385,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 260,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,903,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 958,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,077. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

