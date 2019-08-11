Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Receives $9.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACH shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ACH traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 45,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,143. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.00 and a beta of 0.89. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

