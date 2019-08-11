Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on Altra Industrial Motion and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.01 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

