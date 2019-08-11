Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4,018.6% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $237,900,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Alphabet by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,924,000 after purchasing an additional 132,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 92,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $17.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,188.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,765. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,149.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

