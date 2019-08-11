Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.03 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 3,919,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,221. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 116,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.