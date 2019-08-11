Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,443,000 after acquiring an additional 434,170 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

NYSE:LNT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.49. 539,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.