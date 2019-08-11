AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $51,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 44.1% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $296,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,723 shares in the company, valued at $673,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kate C. Burke sold 18,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $543,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AB traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,013. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

AB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

