Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Holdings Raised by Magnolia Group LLC

Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,094,092 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,984 shares during the period. Alliance Resource Partners accounts for approximately 5.7% of Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $52,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 185.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

NASDAQ ARLP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,392. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.95. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.10 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Alliance Resource Partners’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.52%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $205,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARLP. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

See Also: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.