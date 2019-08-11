Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Trading 13.3% Higher

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ)’s stock price traded up 13.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 163,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 83,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.71.

Alianza Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the properties located in Nevada, the United States; Yukon and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

