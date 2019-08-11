Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,463 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $73,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,093,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,070,000 after buying an additional 356,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,957,000 after buying an additional 168,461 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,665,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,924,000 after buying an additional 148,349 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,862,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,546,000 after buying an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,900,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,356,951.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $62,919.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,340,435. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $145.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,482. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

