Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.09, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.03% and a negative net margin of 2,900.81%.

ALBO traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. 60,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.52. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 796.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ALBO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

