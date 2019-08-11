Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post ($1.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.78). Albireo Pharma reported earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($5.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($5.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.77) to ($4.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,403.88% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 796.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALBO traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 60,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

