AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.39-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.2-465.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.1 million.AlarmCom also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.39-1.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. Raymond James set a $77.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.90.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.29. 1,433,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,767. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24. AlarmCom has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other AlarmCom news, CTO Jean-Paul Martin sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $55,606.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $74,134.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,421.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,304 shares of company stock valued at $192,544 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

