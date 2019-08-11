Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million.

Shares of AKBA stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.41. 863,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,808. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKBA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 3,206.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

