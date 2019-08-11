Aion (AION) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0879 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Koinex. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $29.54 million and approximately $849,542.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00263854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.01284600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021260 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00096006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 336,165,810 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is aion.network

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Kucoin, IDEX, Liqui, RightBTC, BitForex, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Binance, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.