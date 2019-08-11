Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

“We are revising our FY19 EPS estimate to ($1.13) from ($1.08). The company reported $31.5M in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2019. Management continues to believe the company has a cash runway into 4Q20.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 649.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 13.72% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

