Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,868 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,330 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.49% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $59,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7,787.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. GMP Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.76.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. 1,224,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,446. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.31, a P/E/G ratio of 79.20 and a beta of -0.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

