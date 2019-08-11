AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,029,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,409,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,466,000 after buying an additional 307,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,555,000 after buying an additional 724,613 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,960,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,003,000 after buying an additional 3,235,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,235,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,766,000 after buying an additional 696,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL remained flat at $$52.88 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $254,082.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,480 shares of company stock worth $5,514,990 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

