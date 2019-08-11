Aegeus Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (AEG)

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Aegeus has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Aegeus coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, CoinExchange and Graviex. Aegeus has a market capitalization of $76,459.00 and $5,556.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aegeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00264231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.01268760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021081 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00095010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Aegeus Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 38,920,346 coins and its circulating supply is 34,232,029 coins. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aegeus’ official website is aegeus.io . Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aegeus

Aegeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aegeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aegeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aegeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.