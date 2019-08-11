Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $979,784.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank, BiteBTC and HADAX. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $979,784.00 and approximately $1.05 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,395.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.96 or 0.01851021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.07 or 0.02799596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00768944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00803789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00050587 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00514191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00134030 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OKEx, CoinTiger, LBank and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

