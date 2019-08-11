ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $40.59. 158,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,802. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.75.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

ABM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In related news, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $318,815.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,988.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $53,093.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,404 shares of company stock worth $749,467. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.