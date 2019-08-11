Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Down 5.4%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.57, 2,032,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,666,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,008.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $171,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

