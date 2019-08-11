8,056 Shares in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,243,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,949,000 after purchasing an additional 636,563 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $708,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,551 shares of company stock worth $2,803,425. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.83. 2,542,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,683. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

