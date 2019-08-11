$74.11 Million in Sales Expected for S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will post sales of $74.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. S & T Bancorp reported sales of $71.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $297.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $302.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $352.88 million, with estimates ranging from $348.30 million to $361.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S & T Bancorp.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STBA shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. S & T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, CEO Todd D. Brice bought 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $75,963.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,611.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $65,893.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,891.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 51,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28. S & T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $47.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

